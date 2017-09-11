× UNA moves up to No. 10 in AFCA poll

WACO, TEXAS (UNA Media Relations)– Coming off an open date, the University of North Alabama moved up one spot in the latest American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll to 10th.

With an 0-1 record, the Lions are the only Top 10 Ten team with a loss. UNA opened the season ranked sixth nationally before dropping an 8-7 loss to fifth ranked Texas A&M-Commerce. Commerce has moved up to third in the latest rankings.

UNA has been nationally ranked in the last 46 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to 2013.

North Alabama plays at Valdosta State Saturday at 6 p.m. The Blazers (0-1) are unranked but are receiving votes in the AFCA poll.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

NCAA Division II Poll

September 11, 2017

1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 2-0 850 1

2. Ferris St. (Mich.) 1-0 810 2

3. Texas A&M-Commerce 2-0 782 3

4. Shepherd (W.Va.) 1-0 715 4

5. California (Pa.) 2-0 703 5

6. Indiana (Pa.) 2-0 674 6

7. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2-0 617 9

8. Minnesota St. 2-0 561 12

9. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 2-0 560 10

10. North Alabama 0-1 532 11

11. Colorado Mesa 2-0 453 17

12. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 1-1 417 14

13. Midwestern St. (Texas) 1-0 402 16

14. Emporia St. (Kan.) 1-1 397 15

15. Indianapolis (Ind.) 2-0 389 18

16. Albany St. (Ga.) 2-0 369 20

17. West Georgia 2-0 261 25

18. Colorado St.-Pueblo 1-1 244 7

19. Arkansas Tech 2-0 180 NR

20. Minnesota-Duluth 1-1 171 21

21. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 2-0 152 NR

22. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 1-1 115 8

23. Central Washington 2-0 103 NR

24. Delta St. (Miss.) 2-0 92 NR

25. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 2-0 69 NR

Dropped Out: Central Missouri (13), Winston-Salem St. (N.C.) (19), Tuskegee (Ala.) (22), Henderson St. (Ark.) (23), West Chester (Pa.) (24).

Others Receiving Votes: Humboldt St. (Calif.), 65; Bowie St. (Md.), 58; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 58; Assumption (Mass.), 43; Ashland (Ohio), 37; Central Missouri, 24; Angelo St. (Texas), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 18; West Texas A&M, 18; Catawba (N.C.), 17; Colorado Mines, 11; Virginia-Wise, 8; Winona St. (Minn.), 8; West Chester (Pa.), 7; Hillsdale (Mich.), 6; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 6; Virginia St., 6; Tuskegee (Ala.), 5; Winston-Salem St. (N.C.), 5; Florida Tech, 4; Washburn (Kan.), 3; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 2; Henderson St. (Ark.), 2; Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 2; Virginia Union, 1.