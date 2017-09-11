Tuscaloosa Police nab 8-foot gator hanging out at a recycling plant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tuscaloosa Police found an eight-foot alligator at a recycling plant Monday.

Police got the call around 7:40 a.m., and when they showed up to Liberty Recycling plant, they were told one of the drivers there found the alligator under his 18-wheeler.

Traffic officers, lake patrol, and animal control worked together to capture the alligator.

They turned it over to Alabama Game and Fish.

Now, police say the gator is leaving Tuscaloosa, heading back to its natural habitat in Gainesville, Alabama.