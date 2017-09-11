Section is painting the town teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECTION, Ala. - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and the city of Section is painting the town teal to help raise awareness. "Ovarian cancer is a silent killer," says Stacy Wilson.

It's an ovarian cancer awareness campaign, inspired by one of Section's very own. "I mean you can't drive through Section without seeing her name," says Colby Smith.

Stephanie Black Williams was a teacher at Section School but more importantly a loving a mother and sister. "There are no words. She's the best person I could ever imagine," said her son Colby.

She passed away from ovarian cancer back in 2012, just 14 months after being diagnosed. "It was hard just because it was a scary word and I was young, so it definitely made me grow up a lot faster than I would have."

With the love and support of family and the community, they made sure Stephanie's story would never be forgotten. "We started an organization called Hope on Heels after she passed away. We do the teal decorations to help get the word out," said her sister Stacy.

According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks number five in cancer deaths among women. "People don't know to ask for screenings at the doctor's office. They're unaware that it's not screened routinely."

This is just their way of using Stephanie's story to help others, keeping her loving spirit alive in the city. "It's just great to be able to drive through the town that she was such a big part of and see that she's still a big part of it," says Colby.