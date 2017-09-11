× Redstone Arsenal to close Tuesday due to Irma weather conditions

REDSTONE ARENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal will be closed on Tuesday due weather conditions brought to the Valley by Hurricane Irma.

According to a post from Team Redstone, “Designated Key and Essential personnel should consult with supervisors about duty status.”

Gate 9 will remain open for emergency traffic and Arsenal residents, but all other gates will be closed, both inbound and outbound.

Team Redstone says child development centers, The Exchange and Commissary will all be closed.

Plus, post restaurants and Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities will also be shut down for the day.

The Team Redstone post says, “All employees should be in close contact with supervisors to ensure they have the latest information and instructions and should report their status to supervisors on a regular basis for accountability.”

“Our top priority during this weather is the safety of our workforce and the security of our Arsenal,” said Lieutenant General Edward M. Daly, Senior Commander, Redstone Arsenal.