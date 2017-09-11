Online petition started to rename Lee High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Change.org petition has been started to rename Lee High School in Huntsville. The organizing group behind the movement, named Lee High School Name Change, hope to rename the school Paulette R. Turner High School.

Turner was the first African American student to integrate Lee High School.

The movement also requests a change in mascot and school colors. The group wants Turner High School to replace the 5 Star Generals mascot with Trailblazers, as they consider Turner to be a trailblazer herself. The petition says the colors should be changed from blue and gray to blue and white.

The petition goes into the history of Lee High School as well as who Paulette Turner is.

Organizers with Lee High School Name Change plan to deliver the petition to the Huntsville City Schools School Board and to Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

There are currently 1,277 supporters. The group hopes to reach a goal of 1,500 supporters.