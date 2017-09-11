Miami Police put criminals on notice, share information on looting arrests

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Police Department has an important reminder from criminals: They won’t put up with looting!

The police department took a picture of a jail cell full of people. The post implied all were in jail because of their attempts to loot stores during and after Hurricane Irma moved through the area.

The post, as you might imagine, has gotten a ton of response. 11 hours after going live, the post had more than 7,000 shares.

The station reported making 28 arrests as of 11:30 p.m. while the city was still under a mandatory curfew.

28 arrests so far for burglary/looting. Our officers remain on patrol and the curfew is in effect until 7am. #HurricaneIrma — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 11, 2017

Officers are asking the public to help them out. They want anyone who sees looting to give them a call.