Man accused of killing his mother in Merdianville to face Michigan charges for shootout with police

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Landon Harbin, who was wanted out of Meridianville for allegedly shooting and killing his own mother, is now facing new charges, stemming from his capture last week in western Michigan. Police there say he opened fire on them.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Landon Harbin is facing two charges of attempted murder and one count of driving a stolen vehicle.

According to our CBS News sister station, WWMT, Harbin’s bond is set at $5 million dollars, and he will be back in court next week.

According to Michigan State Police, Harbin was spotted driving down I-94 East near the small town of Lawrence Township, Michigan Friday afternoon, when they pulled Harbin over for driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Lawrence Township is just outside of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Once he pulled over, Michigan Troopers say he jumped out of his car and opened fire at the officers.

The troopers returned fire, but no one was struck.

Law enforcement say when Harbin ran out of bullets, he surrendered and was arrested by the troopers on the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office began asking for the public’s help to catch Harbin on Thursday, after they found his mother, Jana Harbin, shot to death in her Meridianville home Wednesday night.

Jana Harbin was 54. Landon is 23.

WHNT News 19 has discovered the 23-year-old was charged with robbery in the third degree in 2015, and possession of drug paraphernalia, February 2017.

Both of those cases have been bound over to the grand jury.