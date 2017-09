× Hurricane Irma weakens to a Category 1 storm

(Associated Press) – According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as it moved over the western Florida peninsula.

Irma had sustained winds of 85 mph.

The center also said, strong winds and flash flooding is still a major risk with the storm as it moves into North Florida and toward Georgia over the next 24 hours.