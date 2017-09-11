× Hanceville man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under twelve

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Sean Tytler, 37, for Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, two counts of Rape and two counts of Sodomy 1st.

The sheriff’s office says Tytler has sexually molested a minor over several years. Friends helped the victim come forward to the sheriff’s office.

“These type cases are very difficult to work as law enforcement because we can’t imagine how anyone could harm a child. There are no words that describe the punishment for someone that hurts a child”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to thank our investigators and deputies who worked on this case”, added Gentry.

Tytler is being held on a $90,000 cash bond.