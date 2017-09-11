× Gov. Ivey extends voter registration deadline for Senate Primary Run-off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has signed an executive order extending the deadline to register to vote in the September 26, Republican Primary Run-off Election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

The original deadline was set for Monday, September 11, but many state offices were closed due weather.

Governor Ivey decided to extend the deadline by one day, September 12.

Online registration is available through the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office on their website:

“With today being the deadline to register to vote in September’s runoff, it only makes sense to extend the deadline to tomorrow because of the current weather situation in our state. Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and I’m proud to direct the Secretary of State and local boards of registrars to ensure that Alabamians can register tomorrow and still be eligible to vote September 26th,” Governor Ivey said.

The run-off election is scheduled for September 26, 2017. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.