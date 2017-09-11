× Gov. Ivey announces closure of some state offices ahead of Hurricane Irma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced the closure of state offices in several Alabama counties ahead of the expected effects of Hurricane Irma.

Due to the existing State of Emergency, Governor Ivey has directed that all state offices and buildings in the following counties be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017:

Barbour, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Coosa, Dale, Elmore, Etowah, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and any other county hereafter placed under a Tropical Storm Warning by the National Weather Service.

Weather conditions are expected to be both extreme and severe and travel in many areas may be restricted.

In all other counties, each state and local agency head is authorized to make closure determinations based on local weather conditions.

The inherent uncertainty of a storm like Hurricane Irma means that agency heads should be vigilant in monitoring changing conditions.