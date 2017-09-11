Evacuee family says double booking led to double the stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Rickesha Wright said her life these past few days has been simply hectic. Her family had to evacuate their home in South Florida. She said mostly because of her husband. He's a veteran who has stage four colon cancer. "We decided because of his medical demands, and because of his needs we couldn`t stay if there was loss of water or power," Wright explained.

One of their vehicles also broke down on the way to Huntsville.

She said they looked at several states for a hotel, but the Candlewood Suites Hotel at Redstone was the only room available. "We booked our rooms, I want to say it was Tuesday afternoon, so we booked the room initially for up until Monday," Wright said.

But they needed to extend their stay, so Wright booked two more nights. The next morning she got some unexpected news. "So I called and said 'hey, is everything okay? We are still extending.' Then they notified us there's no room at the inn," Wright said.

She went into panic mode. "They were just double booked, there`s nothing that could be done. Multiple families were being asked to leave because of a booking error," Wright said.

After four hours on the phone the hotel was able to let them stay. Wright said the hotel informed her someone had canceled their reservation.

She said this experience has taught her you can never really plan.

Wright says she has spoken to neighbors back home and they tell her their multiple trees are down in the neighborhood. There`s also some flooding, and the power is out. She doesn't really know what to expect when they go back home on Wednesday.