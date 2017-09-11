Don’t forget about your fruit plants yet!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fruits like muscadines and other berries reach the end of their harvest season by early fall, but this is not the time to forget about these plants. There are a few things you'll want to do through the fall to get it ready for next year.

To produce fruit, keep watering the plant or vine until they go dormant for winter. If there are any fruits or berries left on the plant, pick them off. Leaving dried or poor-quality fruit on the plant can encourage disease for next year. Once the plants shed their foliage, rake and dispose of the leaves to further prevent future diseases.

After clearing the fruit and leaves, be sure not to prune your plant yet. Some fruit and berry plants like muscadine and fig need pruning in the late winter. Others, such as blackberries and blueberries should be pruned in the summer. So, most will not get pruned in the fall.

So look after your plants through the fall, and they'll be set up for a successful season next year.

