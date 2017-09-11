× City of Madison approves deal to bring Publix to the old Kroger site on Hughes Road

MADISON, Ala. – WHNT News 19 was the only news outlet at Monday night’s Madison City Council meeting, when members unanimously approved a development agreement that would bring a Publix to the old Kroger site on Hughes Road.

BREAKING: Madison City Council approves development agreement to bring Publix to the old Kroger site on Hughes Road. Open November 18 @whnt pic.twitter.com/qSE9YJ7ebB — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) September 11, 2017

As a part of the deal, the developer will pay for widening Browns Ferry Road all the way to Plaza Boulevard.

Other businesses in that shopping complex, including Papa John’s and Golden China, will be able to remain open during construction.

The contractor planned on making a presentation in front of Madison City Council Monday night, but severe weather related to Tropical Depression Irma prevented the group from driving up to Madison.

They tell the city, they plan on demolishing the old Kroger location by the end of the month, and the new Publix store will be open for business by November 2018.