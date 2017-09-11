× Bannon confirms he opposed firing of FBI Director Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says the firing of FBI Director James Comey may have been the biggest mistake in “modern political history.”

Bannon confirmed he opposed President Donald Trump’s decision to oust Comey, calling the FBI “an institution.” Bannon told CBS that institutions such as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives can be changed “if the leadership is changed.” But he also said the FBI is different.

Read a complete transcript of the 60 MINUTES interview with Steve Bannon, , and watch the 27-minute clip aired by the news magazine, on the 60 Minutes website.

“I don’t believe that the institutional logic of the FBI, and particularly in regards to an investigation, could possibly be changed by changing the head of it,” Bannon said.

The ousted White House adviser also said that if Comey hadn’t been fired, “We would not have the Mueller investigation,” referring to special counsel Robert Mueller.