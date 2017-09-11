Alabama-Vanderbilt game to air on WHNT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Alabama opens up SEC play on September 23rd against Vanderbilt, you can catch the game right here on WHNT. Kickoff time is set for 2:30 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the Tide and Commodores since 2011.

Auburn starts off conference play with a trip to Columbia, Missouri for the first time in program history. It will also be the first regular season meeting between the two teams. Kickoff on September 23rd will either be at 6 or 6:30 p.m. The official time will be set after this upcoming weekend's games.