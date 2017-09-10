Top Five Plays of the Week: Week Two

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Week two of the high school season kicked off region play around the state of Alabama. Competition was stiff but the viewers voted and decided this week's top five plays!
- Brooks defensive back picks off the Ardmore QB in the redzone. Lions went on to shut out the Tigers.
- Lee running back Jalen Humphrey blows through the entire Russellville defense for the hard-fought touchdown.
- Fort Payne's Carter Pinholster returns the Southside Gadsden kickoff back for a touchdown.
- Florence wide receiver Cadarrius Thompson makes the catch over the defender in the endzone for six.
- James Clemens' Cameron Cassidy returns the punt for a touchdown against rival Bob Jones.