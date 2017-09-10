Top Five Plays of the Week: Week Two

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Week two of the high school season kicked off region play around the state of Alabama. Competition was stiff but the viewers voted and decided this week's top five plays!

  1.  Brooks defensive back picks off the Ardmore QB in the redzone. Lions went on to shut out the Tigers.
  2.  Lee running back Jalen Humphrey blows through the entire Russellville defense for the hard-fought touchdown.
  3.  Fort Payne's Carter Pinholster returns the Southside Gadsden kickoff back for a touchdown.
  4.  Florence wide receiver Cadarrius Thompson makes the catch over the defender in the endzone for six.
  5.  James Clemens' Cameron Cassidy returns the punt for a touchdown against rival Bob Jones.