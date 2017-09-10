Thousands gather to remember and honor those lost during 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sunday more than 3 thousand people gathered at the Space and Rocket Center to honor first responders and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

That terrorist attack changed the world forever. People from all walks of life came together to remember, heal, and celebrate. "This is a fitting time to come and pay tribute to those who perished during September 11th," attendee Terry Clevenger said.

It's been 16 years and people are still hurting, which is why so many people showed up to walk through the Labyrinth. People also honored first responders. "I admire their bravery and courage of those people," Clevenger said.

According to volunteers at the event, a record number of people participated in the Honor Walk.