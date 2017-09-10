Tennessee Valley Timeline: When to expect Irma’s gusty winds and heavy rain

Hurricane Irma has made landfall along the west coast of Florida, and it will continue to move north into Georgia and Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecasts for Irma consist of a timeline for when the center of the storm will be located in a certain spot at a certain time. However, Irma’s rain bands (as well as its gusty winds and heavy rain) extend as much as 200-400 miles from the center of the storm. As a result, Irma’s impacts will arrive in the Tennessee Valley sooner than depicted on a National Hurricane Center forecast track map.

The timeline for Irma’s rain and gusty winds to arrive in the Valley will be after 12pm Monday for east of I-65, spreading to the entire region Monday night through Tuesday morning, and slowly winding down late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Irma’s Valley Impact 1: Tropical Storm Wind Gusts

The National Hurricane Center as well as local National Weather Service offices have issued Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings throughout the Southeast.

In the Tennessee Valley, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for North Alabama and parts of South Tennessee:

NHC issues Tropical Storm Watch for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore [TN] and Cullman, De Kalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan [AL] and Banks, Catoosa, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Towns, Union, Walker, White, Whitfield [GA] till further notice

The forecast has shifted west which could mean more rough weather in the Valley as what’s left of Irma moves north from Georgia towards Tennessee/Alabama next week. By the time Irma’s remnants get to Alabama, the storm will have weakened considerably, but we could still experience tropical storm conditions. High wind gusts Monday and Tuesday could take down tree limbs or damage power lines. The timeline right now breaks down like this:

Monday Morning: We expect mainly dry conditions to start us off Monday morning, with light showers moving in. Winds could already be gusting up to 25 mph Monday morning, so make sure any patio furniture or lawn decorations have already been brought in (see below).

Monday Afternoon/Evening: Winds will continue to pick up. Wind gusts could blow up to 40-50 mph through Monday afternoon, although 50+mph wind gusts will not be widespread. Rain will start spreading over the Valley Monday evening, becoming heavier as we head into the overnight hours (see below).

Monday night through Tuesday morning: This is the time frame in which what’s left of Irma will be moving through. Locally heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible. Rainfall could raise concerns about flash flooding by Tuesday morning (see below).

Tuesday afternoon/evening: Wind gusts up to 25 mph will still be possible through the day, along with areas of steady rain. Conditions will begin to improve by Tuesday evening (see below).

Irma’s Valley Impact 2: Heavy Rain

Irma is expected to drop as much as 2-3 inches of rain throughout the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

The Valley has experienced a relatively dry week over the past several days, so the rain is expected to be rapidly absorbed by the ground in this region. For that reason, flash flood watches have not been issued by the National Weather Service. However, in flood-prone areas where rainfall tends to accumulate at a fast pace, flash flood conditions should be locally monitored.

Irma’s Valley Impact 3: Severe storms/tornadoes remain a low — but not entirely zero — concern

Due to the relatively cool and dry air in place in the Tennessee Valley ahead of Irma’s arrival, the instability available for the atmosphere to tap into for generating thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes is very, very low. However, enough wind shear is available that a quick spin up cannot be ruled out, but it is highly unlikely that this scenario would occur.

The weekend to next week: Lingering rain will still be possible through Wednesday and it will be breezy at times. The weather Wednesday will be more of an inconvenience than anything though. By Thursday we really start to dry out again, after Irma drops 2-3 inches of Monday-Wednesday.

We will see temperatures well below average as Irma moves closer during the middle of next week. Highs will struggle to make it higher than the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

After Irma is out of the Valley we’ll see another pleasant stretch of dry weather into next weekend.