Murphy and his bride talk about “The Kiss”

MADISON, Ala. – Who doesn’t love a great love story? We shared one with you in July when Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson’s engagement photos went viral. They were seen by millions of people around the world on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Madison couple has now tied the knot.

The last time we saw Murphy and Lucinda, they were strolling down the sidewalk, holding hands, on their way to matrimony. And Murphy was saying with a laugh, “I just want to get married.” The couple met at Huntsville’s First Seventh Day Adventist church.

“I knew that I could never love another woman as much as I loved Antoinette,” Murphy said. “But I can love someone as much as I loved her for who they are.” His wife of 41-years had passed earlier.

Four months later, Lucinda, who divorced more than 30-years ago, moved to Huntsville. They first noticed each other while sitting in the balcony at the church.

“I didn’t want him to think that I was interested,” Lucinda recalls. “I wanted him to be interested first.” Murphy smiled and said, “She never looked this way, even though I was hoping she would.”

They finally spoke. “A few months went by and I’m like, ‘hmmm, he’s kinda nice, he’s handsome,’” Lucinda said. Murphy looked at her and said with a smile, “Keep talking.”

The spark ignited during a gathering of friends and family at Murphy’s house. “My heart was telling me ‘you need to keep talking to this woman,’” he said. “I think I was hearing the Lord clearing his throat, ‘that’s the one.’”

Murphy finally popped the question. She said yes. And they both eventually said, I do. “I did. I did,” he said. She added, “We did. We did it. Boy, did we do it.” They tied the knot July 29th. “I was ready to get married,” Murphy said. “You know, we’ve done all this other stuff. Let’s get the ceremony on.”

The big day arrived. Lucinda was watching her future husband through the window of a side door. “He didn’t see me looking at him, but the minute I saw him come walking, my heart skipped a beat,” Lucinda said with a laugh. “I was just staring at him.”

And when he saw her for the first time, he almost lost it. “She comes around the corner and I tear up immediately,” he said. “She is gorgeous.” It was all he could do to hold back the tears when he saw his bride. “Real close. Real close,” he said. “And then inside I said ‘Murphy, get yourself together. Don’t blow the wedding by acting like a big old cry baby.’ But I was close.”

Walking down the aisle, Lucinda focused on the groom. She felt like they were the only two people in the church. “Yes. And that`s the way it felt too because I didn’t see anybody else there,” she said. “I didn’t see anyone, except for him.”

But everyone saw the kiss! “I wasn’t going to do one of them little chintzy, kind of shy, too many people here. I was fixing to kiss my wife. And that’s what I did. I kissed her,” he said laughing. It was more than a peck. “And then he kissed me. And then he kissed me from one side to the other side,” Lucinda added.

This went on for about a minute and a half. “And don’t get it twisted, the woman was kissing back,” Murphy said laughing. “This was not a one-sided affair.” It does take two. “It takes two,” he said. “At one point, I felt her hand on the back of my head and I said, oh, it’s on now.” They looked at each other and laughed.

The newlyweds got lost in the moment. “It just was that good Jerry. That’s all there is,” he said. “What else do you want me to say? The kiss was just that good.” The laughter continued.

When asked if they wanted to end their love story with a kiss, Murphy quickly replied, “You ain’t got enough film, so I’m not even going to do that to you.” We actually had 45 minutes of recording time left. “Ain’t enough bro,” he said. “Trust me, it ain’t enough.”

Lucinda looked lovingly into his eyes and said they could give us a short version. We reminded them that kids might be watching. They kissed. “It’s a good thing you mentioned the children buddy, because we were fixing to lose it again,” he said laughing. “I’m glad you mentioned the kiddies.”