Key West resident travels to Decatur to escape Hurricane Irma

DECATUR, Ala. - It's been a stressful few weeks for those who live in the Florida Keys.

Many including Decatur native Amy Derouin, have been preparing for Hurricane Irma's arrival since last weekend.

"We watched the Weather Channel all night long. I can't even believe I slept last night. It's the craziest thing. I woke up this morning not sure if my house is going to be there," explained Derouin.

Derouin has lived through several hurricanes. She said Irma was much different from anything she'd ever seen.

"I can't even begin to describe the emotions that started running through everybody's heads last weekend when we saw this storm headed our way," said Derouin.

She said the unknown of what Irma left in her path is terrifying.

"I've seen photos of very large boats blown off their trailers and they're in U.S. 1," she said.

After spending 30 hours traveling to North Alabama to escape Irma, Amy is trying to figure out when she can go back.

"There's a lot that goes into play in when we are going to be able to go home. They are stating that we may not have power for a while. If we don't have power for a while or water for that matter it's not safe to go home," said Derouin.

While there's a lot she doesn't know, she is confident her small piece of paradise will get through this.

"The people of Key West are strong and they always band together. Everybody is ready to get back home and fight and rebuild what we need to rebuild," she said.