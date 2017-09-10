Irma to make landfall in southwest Florida as a major hurricane Sunday

Hurricane Irma spent most of Saturday moving along the northern coast of Cuba, after making landfall over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba Friday night. It continues to move west-northwest as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday morning. The eye of Irma has already started to move over the lower Florida Keys.

Although the center of Irma has not made it to the southern Florida coast, hurricane conditions are already moving in. Winds of 75 mph (the threshold for hurricane force winds) have been reported from the Miami International Airport as of Sunday morning.

This also comes with the severe weather threat associated with the outer bands moving onshore. A tornado watch will be in effect for areas south of Orlando until noon Sunday, but could certainly be extended into Sunday evening.

The storm has turned more to the north as of Sunday morning, but is expected to move nearly parallel to the west coast of Florida. This makes pinpointing the location of landfall tricky, but we expect landfall Sunday afternoon or evening along the central west coast of Florida. Even if the storm doesn’t make official landfall until later in the day Sunday, hurricane conditions will begin to spread over Florida Sunday morning.

Impacts to Florida:

From Sunday morning to Monday morning Florida will experience sustained winds of over 75 mph and torrential rainfall. Wind gusts could reach near 150 mph in South Florida Sunday. Along with the heavy rains a storm surge warning is in effect from Tampa south for a surge of possibly 6-12 ft.

Florida is looking at devastating impacts from Hurricane Irma. Widespread structural damage, power outages, and flooding are all likely. While the winds will be catastrophic, it’s flooding that usually brings the most danger. A foot of rain is likely from South Florida up to Orlando, with isolated amounts of 20+ inches possible from Naples to the southern coast.

Potential Impacts To The Tennessee Valley:

The National Hurricane Center has extended the Tropical Storm Watch into North Alabama and parts of South Tennessee:

NHC issues Tropical Storm Watch for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore [TN] and Cullman, De Kalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan [AL] and Banks, Catoosa, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Towns, Union, Walker, White, Whitfield [GA] till further notice

The forecast has shifted west which could mean more rough weather in the Valley as what’s left of Irma moves north from Georgia towards Tennessee/Alabama next week. By the time Irma’s remnants get to Alabama, the storm will have weakened considerably, but we could still experience tropical storm conditions.

Sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts closer to 50-60 mph are possible Monday and early Tuesday, particularly east of I-65 where the Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. We’ll also deal with persistent rain, raising the concern for flash flooding.

The highest risk of severe weather is still east of the Valley, but isolated sever storms are possible. The primary risk with storms will also be winds of 60+mph.

