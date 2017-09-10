Irma Makes Florida Keys Landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane

Hurricane Irma made landfall as a category 4 hurricane Sunday morning at 8:19am over the lower Florida Keys.

National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Cyclone Update for Hurricane Irma. Irma makes landfall at cudjoe key in lower florida keys.

In meteorology, landfall occurs when the center of the hurricane’s circulation — its ‘eye’ — crosses over land. As a result, areas as far as 100 to 200 miles away from the storm’s center can experience hurricane-force winds and deteriorating weather conditions.

Prior to making landfall over the Cudjoe Key, Irma lashed the Keys with reported wind gusts of up to 90 mph. A storm surge of 2 feet has already been reported from the Keys, with a surge of 5 feet possible. Over 12 inches of rain could fall over the Keys from Irma.

As Irma continues to move north the storm will bring hurricane force winds of 75+mph from Tampa south. Widespread power outages are expected across the Keys and south/southwestern Florida, along with potentially fatal flooding.