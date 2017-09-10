Irma makes additional Florida landfall at Marco Island; center located just inland near Naples

After making its first U.S. landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning, Hurricane Irma continued up the western coast of the Florida peninsula and made its second U.S. landfall as a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph sustained winds at Marco Island, about 15 miles south-southeast of Naples.

…CENTER OF HURRICANE IRMA MAKES LANDFALL AT MARCO ISLAND… The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall in Marco Island in

southwest Florida at 3:35 pm EDT as a Category 3 hurricane.

A 130 mph wind gust was recently reported by the Marco Island Police

Department. SUMMARY OF 335 PM EDT…1935 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…25.9N 81.7W

OVER MARCO ISLAND

ABOUT 15 MI…25 KM SSE OF NAPLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…940 MB…27.76 INCHES

The center of Irma continues to push inland, and as of the 4pm EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma has moved just inland near Naples.

WTNT61 KNHC 102001

TCUAT1 Hurricane Irma Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 10 2017 …400 PM EDT POSITION UPDATE…

…CENTER OF HURRICANE IRMA JUST INLAND NEAR NAPLES… A 130 mph (209 km/h) wind gust was recently reported by the Marco

Island Police Department. A 71 mph (114 km/h) sustained wind and

97 mph (156 km/h) gust was recently reported at a weather station in

Naples. SUMMARY OF 400 PM EDT…2000 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…26.0N 81.7W

ABOUT 10 MI…15 KM SE OF NAPLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…940 MB…27.76 INCHES

Previously, Hurricane Irma made landfall as a category 4 hurricane Sunday morning at 8:19am over the lower Florida Keys.



Hurricane Irma Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

910 AM EDT Sun Sep 10 2017 …IRMA MAKES LANDFALL AT CUDJOE KEY IN LOWER FLORIDA KEYS… The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the

lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h)

was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key. SUMMARY OF 910 AM EDT…1310 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…24.7N 81.5W

ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM ENE OF KEY WEST FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…929 MB…27.43 INCHES $$

Forecaster Landsea/Mello

In meteorology, landfall occurs when the center of the hurricane’s circulation — its ‘eye’ — crosses over land. As a result, areas as far as 100 to 200 miles away from the storm’s center can experience hurricane-force winds and deteriorating weather conditions.

Prior to making landfall over the Cudjoe Key, Irma lashed the Keys with reported wind gusts of up to 90 mph. A storm surge of 2 feet has already been reported from the Keys, with a surge of 5 feet possible. Over 12 inches of rain could fall over the Keys from Irma.

As Irma continues to move north the storm will bring hurricane force winds of 75+mph from Tampa south. Widespread power outages are expected across the Keys and south/southwestern Florida, along with potentially fatal flooding.