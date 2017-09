Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There is a lot to learn about Huntsville, if you're so inclined. From the city's early days as a cotton trading center to the NASA boom years.

This afternoon you'll have a chance to revisit some of those memories.

We spoke with David Hitt, President of the HMC Historical Society and William Hampton, Founder of Huntsville Revisited, about what to expect.

Details:

Sunday, September 10, 2017

2 p.m.

915 Monroe St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801