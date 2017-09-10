Gov. Ivey holds news conference ahead of Hurricane Irma

CLANTON, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference on Sunday on the state’s preparation for Hurricane Irma. According to the National Hurricane Center Irma is expected to begin affecting Alabama late Sunday and into early Monday morning.

Gov. Ivey was joined by Alabama Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings, acting Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service in Birmingham and other members of the Emergency Operations Team. They provided updated information on preparations and weather conditions in Alabama. They said to pay attention to local weather forecasts and know what to expect.

Gov. Ivey made a plea to Alabama citizens to be safe and aware. “Please be sure that you take this storm very seriously,” she said. She noted that now is the time to prepare and collect supplies.

She said President Trump called her Sunday morning and said, “We’ve got you covered,” assuring her that he had a team in place to help Alabama if needed.