Dozens of animals arrive in Chicago from Florida shelters

CHICAGO – More than 30 cats and dogs made the trip from Florida to Illinois Saturday.

The move from Florida’s Lee County was partly due to shelters making sure they had room for pets who could become homeless after Hurricane Irma.

Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society will keep the animals for now. They plan to put many of them through the adoption program so they can find forever homes in Illinois.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is also hosting more than 80- pets evacuated from Houston after Hurricane Harvey.