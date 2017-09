MADISON, Ala. — Both the Madison police and fire departments responded to a structure fire at 175 Water Oak Drive Sunday morning.

Four units were on the scene in the neighborhood.

Police say that two, maybe three people were inside the house when it caught fire. They and their pets were all evacuated safely. There is damage to the back of the house but the fire was extinguished quickly.

Investigators note that it’s too early to tell what caused the fire.

34.730195 -86.748041