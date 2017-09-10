× Alabama State University closed due to Irma threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama State University has announced that it will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to expected weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm condition watch for central Alabama (east of I-65). ASU will reopen on Wednesday. All classes are canceled and normal operations will be suspended.

ASU’s residence halls will be open for campus residents. Dining for ASU students will continue to operate out of the Shuttlesworth Cafeteria.

To provide for the safety of the University’s students, faculty, and staff during this time, ASU’s Dept. of Public Safety will be monitoring conditions closely and will remain on active duty throughout the storm. For tips on preparing an emergency kit and for a family communication plan, please visit ready.gov.

To request help from the ASU Police, 24/7, please call 334-229-4400.