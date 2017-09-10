23 different countries to be represented at 8th annual iFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- You don't have to travel around the world to learn about other cultures. Each fall, the International Society of Huntsville and UAH present the annual International Festival of north Alabama!

This one-day, family-friendly event features a wealth of global performances, from folk dance and traditional instrumentals to ethnic song and martial arts demonstrations, food trucks - a festival favorite, FREE hands-on children's games and crafting; an open-air market, and table displays featuring cultural artifacts, travel/historic literature, handicrafts, native apparel, educational videos, and so much more from around the world!

The autumnal event takes place on a Saturday, September 16, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds and in the buildings of UAH and charges no admission.

Several of the school's organizations assist in co-sponsoring the festival, but the real source of power comes from the volunteers within the North Alabama community, particularly those associated with transnational organizations.

Nations as diverse as Poland, India, the Caribbean Islands, Singapore, Ireland, Australia, Korea, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Guatemala, Egypt, Ukraine, Nigeria, and more have been represented, and each year is bigger and better than the last. The Spotlight Nation for 2017 is Nigeria! New this year are the nations of Kyrgyzstan and Singapore.

Participating Nations/Countries/Regions

1. Brazil

2. China

3. Ghana

4. India (2 Booths)

5. Iran

6. Ireland

7. Japan

8. Kyrgyzstan - NEW in 2017!

9. Mexico

10. Moldova

11. Nigeria - Spotlight Nation!

12. North Korea

13. Palestine

14. Panama

15. Peru

16. Philippines

17. Poland

18. Ukraine

19. Scotland

20. Singapore - NEW in 2017!

21. Taiwan

22. Russia

23. USA

DETAILS:Sat

Saturday, September 16, 2017

9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

University Fitness Center & Basketball Courts/Gymnasium/Parking Area/Grounds

UAH Campus

500 John Wright Drive, NW @ Holmes Avenue, NW

Huntsville, AL 35805-2954

For more information, visit www.internationalsocietyofhuntsville.org; to participate, contact ongb@uah.edu or (256) 824-6432.

Volunteers should sign up at: http://signup.com/go/sow2EL