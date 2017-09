HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — September 11, 2017 is the 16th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attack, and that terrible event in U.S. history will be remembered in multiple ways.

On Sunday, September 10, 2017 a 9-11 honor walk at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will represent a lot of things. It’s about remembering the terrorist attacks of course, but it’s also about laying down the burdens of suffering and anger.

This year the walk is intended to honor fire fighters.

