Tropical storm watch in effect for eastern Alabama, including Montgomery, Auburn, Talladega

The National Weather Service has issued a number of tropical storm advisories for the state of Alabama, the latest of which came into effect late Saturday night.

At 11:20pm CDT, the National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a tropical storm watch for Calhoun, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, Randolph, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties. This is in addition to counties that were under a tropical storm watch earlier in the afternoon on Saturday. This watch includes the cities of Montgomery, Troy, Tuskegee, Auburn, Talladega, and Anniston.

Earlier on Saturday, a tropical storm warning was issued for southeast Alabama, including Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties; this area includes the city ofDothan.

Below is the latest information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

WTUS84 KBMX 100420

HLSBMX

ALZ019-021-027>029-036>038-043>050-101230-

Hurricane Irma Local Statement Advisory Number 44

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

1120 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

This product covers CENTRAL ALABAMA

**Tropical Storm Watch Now in Effect for Much of the Eastern Half of

Central Alabama**

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Calhoun, Chambers,

Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, Randolph, Talladega,

and Tallapoosa

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbour, Bullock,

Calhoun, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon,

Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Talladega, and Tallapoosa

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 780 miles south-southeast of Birmingham AL or about 690

miles south-southeast of Montgomery AL

– 23.5N 81.0W

– Storm Intensity 120 mph

– Movement Northwest or 305 degrees at 6 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Irma is expected to have noticable impacts across most of the eastern

half of Central Alabama along and generally east of Jacksonville to

Sylacauga to Montgomery to Troy line. Scattered tree and power line

damage along with some structure damage with power outages are

possible. Winds of at least 35 MPH may begin as early as the pre dawn

hours Monday in the southeast counties, but the worst conditions will

be during the day and evening on Monday as winds spread northward

across more of the area with wind gusts well above tropical storm force

possible. Such winds could bring down large tree limbs, trees, and

power lines, leading to power outages and possibly impassable roads.

The strongest winds are likely to be east of a Mount Cheaha to

Alexander City to Troy line. Conditions will gradually improve on

Tuesday as Irma continues to weaken and move to the north.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* WIND:

Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts mainly

east of a Mount Cheaha to Alexander City to Troy line. Potential

impacts in this area include:

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage

to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings

experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile

homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight

objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access

routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent

in areas with above ground lines.

Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts

west of Mount Cheaha to Alexander City to Troy line and east of a

Jacksonville to Sylacauga to Montgomery line.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across CENTRAL ALABAMA. Potential impacts include:

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become

near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge

closures.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL

ALABAMA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – For those not under evacuation orders,

understand that there are inherent risks to evacuation (such as

traffic congestion, accidents, and driving in bad weather), so

evacuate only if necessary. Help keep roadways open for those that

are under evacuation orders.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or

water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation,

especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a

predetermined shelter or safe destination.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary

actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be

underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency

Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties

which must be taken into account.

If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,

such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on

a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you

and your family for several days.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen

river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders

that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives

of others.

When securing your property, outside preparations should be conducted

as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of

strong gusty winds and heavy rain can cause certain preparedness

activities to become unsafe.

Be sure to let friends and other family members know of your

intentions and whereabouts for surviving the storm. For emergency

purposes, have someone located away from the threatened area serve as

your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others.

Keep cell phones handy and well charged.

Be a Good Samaritan and check on those who may not be fully aware of

the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.

Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which

you are located and where it is relative to current watches and

warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their

on site disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially

pertaining to area visitors.

Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for

official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the

forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Birmingham AL around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.

$$