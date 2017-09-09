Tropical storm watch in effect for Auburn, Troy, Tuskegee; tropical storm warning in effect for Dothan, southeastern Alabama

On Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center as well as the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for southeastern Alabama including Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties; this includes the city of Dothan.

Further north, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Lee, Russell, Macon, Bullock, Barbour, and Pike counties, including the cities of Auburn and Opelika.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.

Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

Lee-

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are

possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Auburn

– Opelika

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until

early Tuesday morning

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

– To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to

secure all properties.

– Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

– To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

– Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

– Emergency planning need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

– Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

– Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– http://ready.gov/hurricanes

Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

Macon-

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are

possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Tuskegee

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until

early Tuesday morning

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

– To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to

secure all properties.

– Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

– To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

– Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

– Emergency planning need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

– Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

– Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– http://ready.gov/hurricanes

Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

Russell-

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are

possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Phenix City

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until

early Tuesday morning

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

– To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to

secure all properties.

– Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

– To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

– Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

– Emergency planning need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

– Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

– Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– http://ready.gov/hurricanes

Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

Pike-

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are

possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Troy

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

– To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to

secure all properties.

– Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

– To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

– Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

– Emergency planning need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

– Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

– Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– http://ready.gov/hurricanes

Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

Bullock-

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are

possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Union Springs

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 65 mph

– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until

early Tuesday morning

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

– To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to

secure all properties.

– Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

– To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

– Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

– Emergency planning need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

– Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

– Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– http://ready.gov/hurricanes

Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

Barbour-

502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are

possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Eufaula

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until

early Tuesday morning

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

– To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to

secure all properties.

– Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

– Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

– To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

– Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and

ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

– Emergency planning need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

– Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

– Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– http://ready.gov/hurricanes