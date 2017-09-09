Tropical storm watch in effect for Auburn, Troy, Tuskegee; tropical storm warning in effect for Dothan, southeastern Alabama

On Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center as well as the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for southeastern Alabama including Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties; this includes the city of Dothan.
Further north, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Lee, Russell, Macon, Bullock, Barbour, and Pike counties, including the cities of Auburn and Opelika.
Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.
Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
ALZ047-100615-
/O.NEW.KBMX.TR.A.1011.170909T2202Z-000000T0000Z/
Lee-
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
ALZ045-100615-
/O.NEW.KBMX.TR.A.1011.170909T2202Z-000000T0000Z/
Macon-
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
ALZ048-100615-
/O.NEW.KBMX.TR.A.1011.170909T2202Z-000000T0000Z/
Russell-
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
ALZ049-100615-
/O.NEW.KBMX.TR.A.1011.170909T2202Z-000000T0000Z/
Pike-
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
ALZ046-100615-
/O.NEW.KBMX.TR.A.1011.170909T2202Z-000000T0000Z/
Bullock-
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
Irma Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 43
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL112017
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
ALZ050-100615-
/O.NEW.KBMX.TR.A.1011.170909T2202Z-000000T0000Z/
Barbour-
502 PM CDT Sat Sep 9 2017
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
