× The Crimson Tide defeats Fresno State 41-10 in home opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama takes the win 41-10 during their home opener Saturday against Fresno State.

It took Alabama just two plays to find the end zone. Jalen Hurts faked the hand off to Damien Harris and ran 55 yards for the touchdown! Hurts led the team on the ground with 154 yards and two touchdowns. In total, Alabama ran for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Hurts also showed off his arm. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 128 yards and a score.

Alabama’s defense only allowed 10 points and forced one interception.