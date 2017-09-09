Overturned gas tanker shuts down section of Little Cove Road Saturday afternoon

Emergency crews shut down a portion of Little Cove Road Saturday afternoon due to a fuel spill from a wreck.

According to authorities, the truck driver over corrected and crashed into a tree. The crash caused a small drip leak. Emergency crews confirm the driver was not injured in the incident.

The tanker was reported to be carrying about 5,600 gallons of fuel.

The area between Highway 72 and McMullen Lane will remain shut down in both directions until the company sends another truck to transport some of the fuel.

Authorities advise drivers to use an alternate route at this time.