Irma to make landfall in southwest Florida Sunday morning as a major hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma has already made one landfall as a Category 5 hurricane over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba Friday night. It continues to move west-northwest late Saturday night through the Caribbean on its way to southwest Florida.

The U.S. Mainland will be the next to feel the impacts of Irma. The storm is expected to take a turn to the north and head for Florida Sunday morning. Well ahead of landfall, Florida is already experiencing impacts from Irma as hurricane-force wind gusts batter the Florida Keys.

Impacts to Florida: Irma is expected to make landfall in South Florida, somewhere from Homestead to Fort Myers, Sunday morning. Well ahead of landfall, very heavy rain as well as storm surge is forecast to inundate the west coast of Florida.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning Florida will experience sustained winds of over 75 mph and torrential rainfall. Wind gusts could be higher than 155 mph in South Florida Sunday. Along with the heavy rains a storm surge warning is in effect from Tampa south for a surge of possibly 6-12 ft.

Florida is looking at devastating impacts from Hurricane Irma. Widespread structural damage, power outages, and flooding are all likely. While the winds will be catastrophic, it's flooding that usually brings the most danger. A foot of rain is likely from South Florida up to Orlando, with isolated amounts of 20+ inches possible from Naples to the southern coast.

Potential Impacts To The Tennessee Valley: The forecast has shifted west again Saturday night. This could mean more rough weather in the Valley as what's left of Irma moves north from Georgia towards Tennessee/Alabama next week. By the time Irma’s remnants get to Alabama, the storm likely spins down to Tropical Depression status: maximum sustained winds around 20- 30 miles per hour with some occasionally-higher 40-50 mph gusts.

The highest risk of severe weather with tropical systems tends to be on the north and eastern side of the storm. The Tennessee Valley remains on the west or south side of Irma, leaving the Valley more likely to see 'disruptive' weather. That means consistent areas of rain and winds up to 40 mph Monday night through Wednesday morning.

However, there is a slim chance that Irma could move through the Tennessee Valley as a tropical storm. That would bring in the risk of isolated severe storms into the Valley, mainly for areas east of I-65. We'll keep a close eye on Irma and bring you updates regularly.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!