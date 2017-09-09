× Hundreds come out to join the fight against heroin at the End Heroin Huntsville Walk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Back in February, the response to the End Heroin Birmingham Walk was overwhelming. The support seen there urged locals to continue that effort here in the Tennessee Valley. Today, hundreds came out to Big Spring Park to show their support for the End Heroin Huntsville Walk.

Sally Barton has a message for those struggling with or who have been impacted by addiction.

“We see your pain, we see your suffering, we see your fear, we see loss. We’re here for you,” she said.

Barton is a board member for Not One More Alabama. She said heroin is not what people think it is. She witnessed that firsthand when she lost her son Jay to an overdose last year.

“He was killed by fentanyl, a drug they lace with heroin. It could’ve killed five elephants,” she explained.

Stories like Jay and Sally’s are the reason for Not One More Alabama, an organization that seeks to bring hope and comfort to those affected by substance abuse. They’re the reason for the End Heroin Huntsville Walk.

“It is not just the person under the bridge somewhere that is homeless, it’s people that look like me, it’s people that look like you,” explained Selina Mason, another NOMA board member.

Mason got involved with Not One More Alabama because her own son struggles with addiction. She said people need to realize this is a problem in their own city, and it’s killing their loved ones.

“We’re not going to see billboards that say hey heroin’s in Huntsville, or heroin’s in Madison, but it’s here. And until we acknowledge it, can we do anything about it,” she said.

Now is the time to spread awareness and fight back.

“We have to stop it, we have to stop it. We have to listen to addicts, we have to listen to parents of addicts, friends of addicts, and make a difference,” Barton said.

For more information about Not One More Alabama you can visit their website here.