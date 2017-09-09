Florida couple travel to Huntsville to escape Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Seven million people from Florida have been asked to evacuate, because of Hurricane Irma. Some have come to the Rocket City. "We drove all night. There were no motels in the state of Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia or North Carolina," Daytona resident Linda Drawdy said.

Linda and her husband were lucky enough to book a room at Homewood Suites in Downtown Huntsville. They drove 14 hours to get here. Linda has lived in Daytona for 49 years, and thought it would be in their best interest to evacuate.

"Because we saw Andrew when it hit Miami. I went down there to work during Andrew and I saw things that was just unbelievable," Bill Drawdy said.

Since arriving to Huntsville the Drawdys have been trying to hold their emotions together, especially with not knowing what is to come. "We're doing good, I just left my kids and grandkids at home," Linda explaining while tearing up.

She said it's too late for them to evacuate. "They're stuck now. I tried to get them to come out, but they said no. They are going to stay there and ride it out," Bill explained.

They plan to keep in contact with them until the storm passes. "Our kids are blowing up both phones, iPad and everything. So we know we will not get peace until everything is over," Linda said.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Daytona on Sunday.