Delayed fuel shipments cause possible gas shortages on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Due to the hurricane activity entering the southeast, Redstone Arsenal’s AAFES Express is experiencing delays in fuel shipments.

Redstone officials want the public to know that fuel stocks at both Goss Rd. and Martin Road Express may be affected over the next week.

The Redstone Arsenal Exchange is continuing to work to keep supplies available and ask for patience as they handle the circumstances.