Brindlee Mountain v New Hope; West Morgan v Lauderdale County; Colbert Heights v Clements

New Hope took on Brindlee Mountain, both schools looking for their first win. Neither team was ready to give in. It took 2OTs for New Hope to claim the 14-7 win over Brindlee Mountain.
West Morgan had lost eight straight to Lauderdale County heading into Friday's match-up. The Rebels took an early lead but were unable to seal the deal. They're now 0-9 against the Tigers after a 21-15 loss.
Colbert heights and Clements went head-to-head to start region play. This game remained scoreless at halftime but the teams picked up speed after the break. It was a close one with Colbert Heights edging past Clements for a 17-14 win.