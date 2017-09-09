× Auburn University cancels classes, suspends normal operations due to Hurricane Irma

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University has cancelled classes and has suspended normal operations for Monday, September 11 according to their website Saturday.

The University cites that this is due to the expected impact of Hurricane Irma. The Auburn area has been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Since the track and intensity of this storm may change, any decision regarding Tuesday operations will be made by 5 p.m. CDT on Sunday and communicated to the campus.

According to the alert, this does not include residence halls, which will be open for campus residents only. Limited campus dining venues will be open on Monday for on-campus residents.

Auburn advises students and employees to:

Identify where you will seek shelter during the storm, especially if you live in a mobile home. Auburn University is currently not planning to open any buildings as shelter areas unless a Tornado Watch is issued, at which point Greene Hall and Draughon Library would be opened. If you don’t have a suitable place to shelter during the tropical weather, text IRMA to 898211 for information on evacuation shelters.

Make sure you have emergency supplies on hand. For tips on preparing an emergency kit and family communication plan, visit ready.gov.

Bring any loose items inside or secure them outside so they don’t become dangerous projectiles in strong winds.

Keep cell phones charged so you have a way of communicating if the power goes out.

For more information and updates click here.