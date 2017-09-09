19th Hole: Fairway Bunker Shots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, Shea Balch, shows us how to maneuver a ball out of a bunker. The number one goal is to get the ball out of the bunker, then focus on getting it close to the hole.
