19th Hole: Fairway Bunker Shots

Posted 8:37 am, September 9, 2017, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, Shea Balch, shows us how to maneuver a ball out of a bunker. The number one goal is to get the ball out of the bunker, then focus on getting it close to the hole.