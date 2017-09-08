Two Fayetteville, TN couples stuck in St. Martin because of Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – In the tight-knit community of Fayetteville, Tennessee, everybody knows everyone. Many of the community members are all thinking about the Rabys and the Daniels. Sarah and Jack Raby along with Jimmy and Kaye Daniel went down to St. Martin recently on a trip.

Their trip took unexpected turn when Hurricane Irma came through. "We've been very concerned. We have been praying trying to get the word out, trying to hear back from them," Washington Street Church of Christ Minister Jim Black said.

Black said The Raby's have been a part of their church for many years. Black hasn't personally heard from the two couples. "When they get a chance to charge their phones, they will get word out to their family first, then we hear through social media," Black explained.

A family member's post on Facebook said the couples are currently staying in a hotel with about 500 other Americans. The post said their spirits are good, but the island has been destroyed.

"We understand that they are safe and well, but looking for some help and hoping to come home soon," Black said.

He he knows their faith is getting them through this troubling time. "We've been praying for them and asking our folks to pray for them. The community is lifting them up in prayer. And certainly, when we all get together on Sunday, we will be keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," Black said.

Family members said the couples are currently waiting to get home safely.