× Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dead after helicopter crash

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry. The band’s Facebook and Twitter accounts confirm that Troy Gentry was one of the two killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2vLD24w) police got a call about a helicopter “that was distressed” around 1 p.m.