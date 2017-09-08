Shoals “Litter Tournament” planned for Saturday

FLORENCE, Ala. – Here in north Alabama, hundreds of fishing tournaments are held each year. And why not, we have some of the best fishing spots in the country.

The Tennessee River offers some million-dollar views. Fishermen from all over the world come here to fish the waters. Early Indian tribes have called it the river that sings.

“This river is very important to our economy, and our way of life, and our quality of life,” explained Rachel Mansell with Keep the Shoals Beautiful.

But there is a dark side which needs attention. On Saturday, Keep the Shoals Beautiful is hosting the “Tennessee River Litter Tournament”.

Participants go out picking up litter throughout the watershed; unsightly trash which is polluting the banks.

And creeks need attention as well. Often times after it rains, storm water runs off into here; bringing with it whatever is left in the curb.

Mansell said the 2016 tournament was a huge success. Hundreds of bags of litter were collected on Shoals area lakes, as well as creek banks.

“There’s a lot of opportunities to pick-up litter unfortunately,” stated Mansell. “But we would ask if you’ve got a boat and you like to fish or you like to play on the water bring your boat.”

It’s like paying back to the waters which give Shoals residents so much.

The Tennessee River Litter Tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. and goes through noon on Saturday. Participants can meet for registration at McFarland Park, Cypress Creek at the Cox Creek boat ramp, Lock Six in Killen, TVA Rock Pile Recreation Area and Riverfront Park in Sheffield.

For each 13-gallon kitchen bag turned in, participants will be registered for cash prizes.