Lee was just 2-11 all time against Russellville heading into Friday night's game. The Generals, though, hang a goose egg on the Golden Tigers, 45-0.

Brooks making the trip to Ardmore Friday night. The Lions continue their undefeated streak against the Tigers and pick up their first win of the 2017 season, 48-0.

Red Bay and Mars Hill Bible, kicking off Class 2A, Region 8 action. Mars Hill Bible defends their home turf and sends Red Bay home with the 26-14 loss.