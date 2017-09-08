Operation Restored Warrior prepares to ‘walk it out’ to create veteran suicide awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Veteran's Day is still a couple of months away, but a faith-based military group is preparing now. Operation Restored Warrior wants to give veterans, and other service members a chance to feel whole again.

"Introduce a veteran to ORW and we'll introduce that veteran to Jesus," Keith Poole with Operation Restored Warrior said.

ORW provides service members with a five-day intensive program called the drop zone. The idea is to introduce the teachings of Jesus Christ as a solution to the pain of anger, depression and thoughts of suicide.

"If you know a veteran, you want the best for that veteran, put them in touch with us," Poole encouraged.

ORW is currently using social media to get people interested in joining them on Veteran's Day, November 11. On that day, you'll find Poole walking on the Big Cove green way.

"We're going to be walking 24 miles," Poole said about his plans. "A veteran takes their life right at every 58.5 minutes, so once an hour. That's 8,979 veterans a year."

That is too many. Without hope and someone to help, service members are killing themselves. Poole said you don't have to have faith to find help with Operation Restored Warrior.

"What we really know about that Jesus guy is he wasn't really religious, and that works for us," Poole said. "Now, we're going to talk about Him but you don't even have to know how to spell it. You don't have to know anybody that knows anything about the Guy."

For more information about ORW and the Walk It Out campaign, visit operationrestoredwarrior.org.