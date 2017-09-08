Not One More Alabama to host “End Heroin HSV Walk” this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to get outdoors to enjoy the cooler weather and to support a great cause look no further. Not One More Alabama will be hosting the End Heroin HSV Walk!

The event is a continuation of the End Heroin Bham Walk to fight and raise awareness about substance abuse. The Huntsville walk will be on September 9th at 9 a.m. at Big Spring Park. The walk is free and no RSVP is required. There will be speakers, food, fellowship and resources for the community.

For more information click here.