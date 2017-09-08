× Meridianville murder suspect captured in Michigan after manhunt, sheriff’s office says

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Landon Harbin has been captured in Michigan.

The sheriff’s office began asking for the public’s help to catch Harbin on Thursday, after they found his mother, Jana Harbin, shot to death in her Meridianville home Wednesday night.

Jana Harbin was 54. Landon, 23, is her son.

Details are limited surrounding his capture at this time. We are working to obtain more information. We will update this story as we gather it.