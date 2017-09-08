× Madison church cleaning up after break-in

MADISON, Ala. – Asbury Church in Madison is cleaning up and making repairs following a break-in.

Madison Police say it happened during the first shift patrol. The agency is now investigating the case.

Church leaders notified members through an email newsletter that someone forced entry into the North Campus through a window.

They said whoever it was stole a ministry truck and damaged staff offices.

Madison Police tell us that the truck has since been found. Captain John Stringer said Huntsville Police located it Friday and detectives will now examine it for evidence.

There is no word yet on whether Madison Police have identified a suspect or suspects.

If you have information that can help detectives, you are asked to call Madison Police at 256-722-7190.

The church wrote in its email that they would be ready for services on Sunday. Leaders asked for prayers for those responsible for the break-in.